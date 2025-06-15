Sunday AM Forecast: Summertime rhythm continues, changes late next week

Although rain coverage will be a bit less than Saturday, storms are still likely this afternoon. This pattern will continue through early next week.

Father's Day: This morning's conditions have presented a bit of a wrinkle in the forecast. Widespread cloud cover was noted around southern Louisiana, preventing temperatures from rapidly warming. If these clouds stick around, this could limit today's high temperature but more importantly, limit rain coverage. This is due to daytime heating being the main factor for driving today's storms. Have lowered coverage to 60% for this distinct possibility. Even with this forecast wrinkle, very high available moisture and a favorable upper-level pattern will still lead to some storms this afternoon and evening. Lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail will once again be possible. These storms will begin to taper by the late evening. Lows will bottom out in the middle 70s.

Up Next: The same summer rhythm will continue early next week. We start with the heat and then turn stormy by the afternoon. Changes will occur by the middle and end of the workweek. A high pressure system will begin to strengthen and build over our area. This will lead to a steady decline in rain coverage each day. We likely will not be completely dry, but coverage will be way less. The consequence is that highs will start creeping closer to the mid 90s!

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season.

For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

