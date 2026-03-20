Friday PM Forecast: still getting warmer as we move deeper into long, dry stretch

You will want to find any excuse to spend time outdoors, as a large area of high pressure, essentially a dome of calm, dry air, will control the region. This weather pattern will make it difficult for clouds and certainly rain to develop. Leave the umbrella at home and plan a car wash with confidence, as there is zero rain in the forecast through next Wednesday.

Weekend: warm, mainly clear

Early Next Week: continued warmth

Middle of Next Week: still no rain in sight

LSU Baseball: A stretch of nice, quiet weather will continue for the first games of SEC Baseball at Alex Box Stadium. Fans heading to the games will enjoy nearly perfect conditions Friday evening as temperatures fall through the 70s. Especially for Saturday afternoon, pack the sunscreen and sunglasses. Temperatures will peak in the 80s during the game.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Beneath mainly clear skies, low temperatures will ease into the mid 50s tonight. Saturday and Sunday, afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s, which is several degrees warmer than what we typically expect this time of year. The air will lose that recent crisp chill, and low temperatures will move from the 50s into the low 60s as humidity slowly begins to return to the area.

Up Next: Looking ahead to next week, the spring-like pattern will hold. Monday and Tuesday will continue the trend of bright sun and high temperatures in the mid 80s. Still looking dry and mostly clear, temperatures will trend a little warmer by the end of next week with a few highs possibly reaching the upper 80s.

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– Josh

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