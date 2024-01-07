Sunday AM Forecast: Quiet weather today, severe storms possible tomorrow

The weather will stay quiet today before our next storm system arrives tomorrow. These storms will have the possibility of being severe, especially after dark.

Today & Tonight: Highs today will top out in the lower 60's. Clouds will stay minimal through most of the day, with the only clouds being some high clouds. These will begin to increase in coverage later in the day. Tonight, cloud cover will start to increase even more. We should still stay mainly dry overnight. Lows will bottom out in the lower 40's.

Up Next: Our next storm system will arrive on Monday. Rain could begin as early as the mid-morning. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day and into the overnight hours. Rain amounts of 2-3 inches will be possible.

Severe weather will be possible, especially after dark. The highest threats look to be damaging winds and hail, with tornadoes being a slightly lower threat. There still some uncertainty in the exact magnitude of severe weather. Regardless, environmental conditions look favorable for isolated severe thunderstorms.

Another potential hazard will be strong winds outside of thunderstorms. Winds 26-35 mph with gust up to 50 mph will be possible. Make sure you secure any loose outdoor objects.

Some spotty showers will be possible early Tuesday morning but clearing skies are anticipated throughout the rest of the day. Near freezing temperatures will be possible again by Wednesday morning. The wet pattern looks like it will not let up, as rain chances will go up once again on Friday.

