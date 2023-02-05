Sunday AM Forecast: More sunshine expected again today

Today will be perfect parade weather.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Another chilly morning with temperatures waking up in the low-40s and some areas even seeing the upper-30s again this morning. The cooler start then warm afternoon pattern will continue today. You will see more clouds in the sky today but no rain is expected. Into the afternoon hours, temperatures will reach the upper-60s, and some areas will have a shot at seeing 70°. Overnight, temperatures will only drop into the mid-40s.

Up Next: The warming trend will continue on Monday. Waking up to temperatures in the mid-40s across the area. By the afternoon, daytime highs will be in the 70s. There will be plenty of sunshine but some clouds will move in. Tuesday the same pattern will repeat and temperatures will gradually climb as we approach our next rainmaker. By the middle of the workweek, morning lows will creep into the 60s, and afternoon highs will get into the upper-70s. You should expect to see rain Wednesday. A cold front will push through the Capital Area bringing showers and storms in the afternoon and overnight into Thursday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.