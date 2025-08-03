Sunday AM Forecast: Lower rain chances today, typical summer pattern returns soon

A weak front brings only subtle relief from the heat, with just spotty storms today. A more typical summer pattern returns midweek, with rising humidity and daily pop-up storms.

Today & Tonight: Drier air is moving in behind a weak cold front, bringing only subtle changes to our weather. Storm chances will be lower today, with just spotty activity—mainly near the coast. While humidity will dip slightly, the difference won’t be dramatic, though it’s enough to keep heat alerts at bay for now. Expect highs in the low 90s under partly sunny skies, with overnight lows settling near 73 under mostly clear skies.

Up Next: The new workweek kicks off with more of the same—hot and mostly dry. By Tuesday, rising humidity and atmospheric moisture will usher in a more classic summertime pattern. Expect steamy days with daily rounds of pop-up storms each afternoon and evening. Some days may see a bit more activity than others, but widespread washouts remain unlikely.

The Tropics: A non-tropical area of low pressure located along a frontal boundary about 180 miles off the coast of North Carolina is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are

marginally conducive for this system to become a tropical or subtropical depression or storm today or on Monday while it moves east-northeastward at about 10 mph, away from the coast of North Carolina. After Monday, environmental conditions become less conducive for development.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in the next day or two. Thereafter, some gradual development of the wave is possible during the middle to latter part of next week while it moves generally west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic.

– Balin

