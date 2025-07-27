Sunday AM Forecast: Louisiana heat engine turning back on

A *Heat Advisory* has been issued from 10am - 8pm Sunday. Locations impacted are East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite and Wilkinson Counties. Heat index values up to 110 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Today & Tonight: After a mostly clear start, expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and evening. A few storms will come out of these clouds, but activity will stay spotty in nature. Because of this, the heat will really start to crank up. Highs will reach into the mid 90s, with high humidity making it feel oppressive. Skies will clear out in the overnight hours with lows in the mid 70s.

Up Next: Things go from bad to worse early next week as high pressure strengthens further. With hardly any storms expected, temperatures will climb toward the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. When paired with high humidity, it could feel as hot as 112° or more. Extreme heat warnings may be issued. By mid to late week, the pattern shifts again as tropical moisture returns, bringing a stretch of more active, stormy weather.

The Tropics: Tropical development is not expected in the next 7 days.

– Balin

