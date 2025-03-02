Sunday AM Forecast: Great weather today, severe threat on Mardi Gras

More great weather conditions will be in place for the 2nd half of the weekend. By Tuesday of next week, a strong storm system will move through, bringing the threat of severe weather.

Today & Tonight: You could not ask for much better weather conditions to end the weekend. Highs will top out in the lower 70s, under mostly sunny skies. Some higher level clouds will cause some filtered sunshine. A few clouds will stick around in the overnight hours, and thicken towards daybreak. This will limit our lows, and we will bottom out near 50 degrees.

Next Impact, Next Week: A lot of changing weather conditions are expected early next week. Monday will be the start of the change, with clouds rolling in, and a few spotty showers. The most impactful weather will be on Mardi Gras day, as a strong storm system passes through the area. Numerous to potentially widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Although it is not a slam dunk for severe weather, isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible. All severe hazards look to be on the table.

Even outside of thunderstorms, the most widespread impact will be the winds. We will be sustained at 20-30 mph, with gust up to 40-50 mph. This could blow around unsecured outdoor objects, and also cause dangerous crosswinds for high-profile vehicles.

Upper-level ridging and high pressure will build by Wednesday and Thursday. This will lead to pleasant weather conditions once again. It will not last for long, as our next storm system will move through late week into the weekend.

