Sunday AM Forecast: Daily Storms Persist, Two Areas to Watch in The Gulf

Numerous storms are likely to develop on Sunday thanks to deep tropical moisture in the region. The daily storm chances stick around through midweek before the heat cranks up just in time for the 4th of July weekend!

Today & Tonight: Sunshine early Sunday will help temperatures warm near 90 degrees before rain and thunderstorms help cool conditions off this afternoon. Scattered storms will develop through the day, starting near the coast in the morning and spreading inland by midday. Most areas will see some rain, but there will still be dry stretches. Skies will gradually clear this evening, with overnight temperatures in the 70s.

Up Next: Deep tropical moisture will keep daily scattered storms in the forecast for the Capital Area through midweek.

Rain chances around 50% Monday through Wednesday mean not everyone will get wet each day, but passing storms could interrupt any outdoor activities, especially in the afternoons. When it’s dry, it’ll stay hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. By late week, rain chances drop as high pressure builds in, allowing temperatures to rise. The 4th of July weekend looks mostly dry with just a few spotty storms and highs in the mid-90s—heat alerts may be issued.

The Tropics: Tropical Depression Two is moving west-northwest at about 10 mph early Sunday. It’s expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Barry later today, with peak winds near 40 mph. The system is forecast to make landfall early Monday along Mexico’s eastern coast, just south of Tampico, bringing heavy rainfall to the region.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low chance for tropical development along the eastern Gulf Coast over the next 7 days. Later this week into the weekend, an area of low pressure may form from a leftover frontal boundary near the southeastern U.S. Atlantic or Gulf coasts. Gradual tropical or subtropical development is possible as it slowly drifts just offshore. As of now, no impacts are expected for southern Louisiana.

- Emma Kate C.

