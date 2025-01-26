Sunday AM Forecast: Clouds have arrived, a signal of change

Skies were mainly sunny Saturday, but have quickly become overcast this morning. This is a sign of changing weather conditions for the Capital Area.

Today & Tonight: The weather pattern is beginning to change. You may have noticed a lot of clouds in the area this morning, and maybe even a few sprinkles. Clouds will stick around all day long, with the chance of spotty light showers possible as well. Highs will get into the mid to upper 60s. A weak front will approach in the overnight hours. This will create scattered to numerous showers. These could cause for a messy early morning commute. Overall, the expected rainfall should be relatively light. Totals look to be between 0.25"-0.50". Lows will be in the mid 50s under cloudy skies.

Up Next: The previously mentioned front will pass through the area and stall near the coast during the day on Monday. Considering how weak the front is, not much of a temperature drop is expected. Drier air will filter in, so no rain will occur during the 2nd half of the day. The weak front will eventually start to move north as a warm front, delivering spotty to isolated showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Another front will approach late week, causing more showers. Greater rain totals is expected with this batch. As for temperatures, most of the week will be above average, with highs in the 70s, and lows in the 50s. Sunshine will be very hard to find all week long.

Balin

