Sunday AM Forecast: Below average temperatures today, not the case next week

Temperatures today are expected to get near 68 degrees which is four degrees below average. By the middle of next week, highs will once again reach the 80's.

Today & Tonight: The first half of today will be mostly clear. Some high and mid-level clouds will build into the area in the afternoon and evening, creating partly sunny skies. Northerly winds 5-10 mph will keep highs near 68 degrees. Clouds increase in coverage even more tonight, and might even be overcast at some points. Light winds will still allow low temperatures to get into the upper 40's.

Up Next: Dry conditions will persist until at least Tuesday. Highs return to the 80s by Wednesday. A few spotty showers will be possible but most will stay dry. The greatest rain chance will hold off until Thursday and Friday. The best day for showers and thunderstorms as of now is Friday. There is some indications that some of these storms could be on the stronger side, but uncertainty is still high at this time on any severe weather threat. Some of these storms could linger into Saturday as well.

-- Balin

