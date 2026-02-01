Latest Weather Blog
Sunday AM Forecast: another hard freeze, then a bit warmer
The grips of the latest cold blast will hold strong for another day or so. A warming trend will give way to showers ahead of the next cold front around the middle of the week.
Sunday: cold, not as windy
Monday and Tuesday: warming up, showers eventually
End of the Week: cooler, dry
Today & Tonight: After a very cold start to the day, look for temperatures to rebound into the upper 40s by afternoon beneath a mostly sunny sky. Staying mainly clear overnight, another hard freeze is likely with temperatures falling back into the upper 20s. Unlike previous nights, winds will not be much of a factor, so at least wind chills will not be as significant. Still, take precautions on all “4 P’s” to ensure warmth for people, pets, and plants, and keep exposed, exterior pipes wrapped.
Up Next: Monday will warm further with thermometers finding the 60s by afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine to stick around. Tuesday will be even warmer with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s, even with more clouds and the occasional sprinkle. This warmth comes ahead of the next cold front, which will bring a round of showers Tuesday night. A cooldown will follow, though it doesn’t appear as cold as the last two Arctic blasts. Moving toward next weekend, temperatures will rebound quickly.
– Josh
