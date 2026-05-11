Monday AM forecast: Last round of storms today before drying out later this week

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop on Monday before much drier and warmer weather settles in for the middle of the week. A few storms could become strong, and isolated flooding remains possible in spots that picked up heavy rain over the weekend.

Today and tonight: Monday morning will start muggy with some patchy fog and clouds around the area. A few showers are possible. By the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front and an upper trough moving through Louisiana. Some storms may produce gusty winds, while locally heavy rainfall could still cause minor flooding issues in poor drainage areas. Rain chances should begin to decrease Monday evening, with conditions gradually improving overnight.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Up Next: Tuesday and Wednesday look much quieter with plenty of sunshine returning to the Capital Region. Afternoon temperatures will climb well into the 80s, with a few spots possibly nearing 90 degrees by Wednesday. Humidity will be fairly low, allowing some cooling at night. Humidity levels will also begin creeping back up later in the week, bringing a more summer-like feel back to South Louisiana.

What to look out for: The greatest concern on Monday will be scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms capable of producing brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. While widespread flooding is not expected, saturated ground from weekend rainfall means isolated flooding issues could still develop quickly in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.