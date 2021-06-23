Summer school enrollment up 26 percent in West Feliciana

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Class is in session for the summer in West Feliciana Parish, and the district is doing things a little different this year to lure students in.

The district saw concerning failure rates due to the pandemic in 2020, and now they are working twice as hard to bounce back this summer. To entice more students, the schools added athletics and club activities to their summer curriculum.

"We needed to do things that are more creative and innovative," said Hollis Milton, West Feliciana Parish Superintendent.

Thanks to the new additions, summer school enrollment is up 26 percent.

"We are pleasantly surprised by that because we were really worried at the start of August 2020 at what those numbers start to look like with the shutdown and coming back in an abnormal year," Milton said.

After so much time learning virtually, the superintendent says adding these in-person extracurricular programs bridges the gap they are facing. With these added programs, they intend to cut failure rates in half.