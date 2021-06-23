78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Summer school enrollment up 26 percent in West Feliciana

1 hour 28 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, June 23 2021 Jun 23, 2021 June 23, 2021 10:05 PM June 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Class is in session for the summer in West Feliciana Parish, and the district is doing things a little different this year to lure students in. 

The district saw concerning failure rates due to the pandemic in 2020, and now they are working twice as hard to bounce back this summer. To entice more students, the schools added athletics and club activities to their summer curriculum. 

"We needed to do things that are more creative and innovative," said Hollis Milton, West Feliciana Parish Superintendent. 

Thanks to the new additions, summer school enrollment is up 26 percent. 

"We are pleasantly surprised by that because we were really worried at the start of August 2020 at what those numbers start to look like with the shutdown and coming back in an abnormal year," Milton said. 

After so much time learning virtually, the superintendent says adding these in-person extracurricular programs bridges the gap they are facing. With these added programs, they intend to cut failure rates in half. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days