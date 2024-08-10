Summer of Hope hosts Grill and Chill

BATON ROUGE - Children were dancing and singing Saturday afternoon at the Grill & Chill event, one of many Summer of Hope gatherings that hope to decrease violence among young people.

"We're showing hip hop in another form," Darius Crockett with Cyphers on the Block said. "We ain't necessarily going to be taking about hurting each other, we're doing it in the spirit of peace to let us know that we can do music differently. We don't necessarily have to be talking about killing each other, walking around with guns. We can talk about things that are affecting us."

Crockett said the artistic expression is healthy. He said his organization will continue to work to reach the community and spread peace.

