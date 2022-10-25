75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sulphur hotel burned to ground by accused Washington arsonist

1 hour 11 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, October 25 2022 Oct 25, 2022 October 25, 2022 5:24 AM October 25, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SULPHUR - The State Fire Marshal's Office arrested a Washington man for allegedly setting fire to a vacant hotel, completely destroying the building. 

Early Sunday morning, the Sulphur Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant Quality Inn and Suites on fire. The building had been without electrical or other utility systems since 2020. 

The fire claimed most of the building, with pictures of the aftermath showing only a few rooms had remained untouched. 

Investigations into the fire found Nathan Thomasini, 27, of Washington to be the only person inside the building at the time of the fire. Thomasini was also known to trespass in and around the building. 

Trending News

Thomasini was arrested for simple arson, simple burglary, and injury by arson, as two firefighters had sustained minor injuries during their response. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days