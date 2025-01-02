64°
Subway on Corporate Boulevard catches fire after roofing torch causes blaze in attic

1 hour 58 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, January 02 2025 Jan 2, 2025 January 02, 2025 1:46 PM January 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A Subway restaurant on Corporate Boulevard caught fire on Thursday.

Baton Rouge Fire responded to the small fire in the attic of the sandwich shop at 11:37 a.m. and the fire was under control by 11:58 a.m.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said that significant damage was prevented, but $50,000 of damage was caused. Roofers told fire investigators that the fire was caused by a torch used to heat tar during a roof repair.

