Stuff the Bus wraps with over $20,000 in donations raised

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ's sixteenth annual Stuff the Bus event concluded Wednesday evening with more than $20,000 raised and more than four buses filled with school supplies. WBRZ is grateful for all of the donations in an effort to make sure students have what they need to learn.

Residents and donors were able to make their contribution at either Walmart location on College Drive or La Hwy 1 in Port Allen.

Home Bank, Raising Cane's, and Lake After Hours are amongst donors that contributed to the Stuff the Bus campaign.

Raising Cane's has partnered with WBRZ on Stuff the Bus since its launch in 2008. They held a fundraiser at their Baton Rouge locations to raise funds for the campaign, with it collecting more than $13,000.

"One of our major focuses is education. So partnering with WBRZ and stuffing the bus was perfect for us, year after year," restaurant leader Danny Caudle said.

The supplies collected in East Baton Rouge Parish will be distributed during the Back to School Bash on August 3 at the Raising Cane’s River Center from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The supplies collected in West Baton Rouge Parish will be sorted and distributed directly to teachers and counselors at a closed event.