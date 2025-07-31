85°
'Stuff the Backpack' held on Westminster Drive to provide supplies collected through 'Stuff the Bus'

Thursday, July 31 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A "Stuff the Backpack" event to provide supplies collected through WBRZ's "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive to students was held Thursday morning.

Volunteers filled backpacks at the former Westminster Elementary School for students across the East Baton Rouge school district.

