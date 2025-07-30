It's time to Stuff the Bus with school supplies to help EBR, WBR students and teachers succeed!

BATON ROUGE - School is almost back in session, which means it's time to Stuff the Bus!

Stuff the Bus is a yearly campaign to help gather supplies for students and teachers in need in East and West Baton Rouge parishes.

Wednesday until 5:30 p.m., you can donate supplies to help stuff a school bus full of things that people may need this school year to be the best they can be.

The drop-off locations are at the Walmart on College Drive in EBR and the Walmart on LA-1 in WBR.

