It's time to Stuff the Bus with school supplies to help EBR, WBR students and teachers succeed!
BATON ROUGE - School is almost back in session, which means it's time to Stuff the Bus!
Stuff the Bus is a yearly campaign to help gather supplies for students and teachers in need in East and West Baton Rouge parishes.
Wednesday until 5:30 p.m., you can donate supplies to help stuff a school bus full of things that people may need this school year to be the best they can be.
The drop-off locations are at the Walmart on College Drive in EBR and the Walmart on LA-1 in WBR.
You can find more information here!
