Study says Baton Rouge among worst areas for flu in US

A study from Walgreens says the Baton Rouge area is one of the top 10 places in the nation with the most flu activity.

That same study found that Louisiana is the state with the second-most flu activity. Nevada is the first.

Walgreens bases its research on The Walgreens Flu Index, which provides state and market-specific information regarding flu activity. It's compiled using retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across Walgreens locations nationwide.

Click here for more information on the Walgreens Flu Index and here for helpful suggestions from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to flu-prevention.