Students talk after 71 reported vehicular hit and runs on LSU's campus since September

BATON ROUGE - Since September, there's been 71 reported vehicular hit-and-runs on LSU's campus. Students told WBRZ that the number is not surprising and that drivers tend to rush through traffic.

"Probably once a week, I see a cop car here in the parking lot because someone's car got hit, dented or scratched," Nills Newhauser said.

"It gets kind of hectic. People want to rush around and traffic is just crazy sometimes. So it's definitely easy to get caught up," Tyler Theriot said.

Parents took to Facebook on Wednesday posting complaints about similar incidents, especially near Patrick F. Taylor Hall parking lot. Students say that careless driving and the layout can lead to accidents.

"In the parking lot, it's bad. They don't have stop signs, they just paint them on the ground like you see over there. So people ignore them or don't see them. You know it's a bad system with bad drivers in the system," Jackson Morris said.

One student recalls an incident she witnessed at the parking lot.

"A truck had backed into a car as he was trying to back into a spot next to the car, and he still continued to park in that same spot even after hitting the car," Madison Ray said.

Another student told WBRZ about how she was a victim of a hit-and-run at the same lot.

"Someone had hit my car. I came back to my car after an exam and my bumper was on the ground," Victoria Sartin said.

Thankfully, the driver left a note on Sartin's car before driving off and she was able to get her bumper fixed. But not everyone is as lucky. Another student who did not share their name says a truck a backed into his parked car, clipping his side mirror. The incident occurred at Nicholson Gateway Apartments. Luckily, it was caught on camera.

"Everything worked out but there's probably a ton of people here where it doesn't work out for them and they have to pay out of their own pocket," he said.