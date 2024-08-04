93°
Students return to classrooms beginning Monday in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE — Most schools in the Baton Rouge area will reopen this week, though a handful won't receive students again until next week.

This Thursday is the biggest opening day in the region, with East Baton Rouge and at least eight other districts reopening. 

Wilkinson County, Mississippi, schools open Monday, and Pointe Coupee students return Tuesday.

It will be next week before Baker and East Feliciana students return. 

