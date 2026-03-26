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Students at Tara High School given new suits

2 hours 45 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2026 Mar 26, 2026 March 26, 2026 5:57 PM March 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Several students at Tara High School went home with new, custom-fitted suits on Thursday.

The suits were part of the Evolution Club's "Dress for Success" initiative, a partnership with Men's Warehouse designed to help students prepare for college and other future career opportunities. 

The nonprofit club aims to mentor young men and help them make a positive impact on their communities. 

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"The reason why we're doing it here is just to help the kids understand that sometimes when you dress better, you feel better," Tara High JRTOC instructor James Wheeler said. "When you feel better, you do better. Give them an opportunity to be prepared for jobs. Be prepared for college. Be prepared for interviews, helping them to speak, helping them to just walk, talk and see themselves in a different light."

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