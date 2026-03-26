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Park Medical Academy gives community interactive look at curriculum

2 hours 59 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2026 Mar 26, 2026 March 26, 2026 5:42 PM March 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Park Medical Academy in Baton Rouge gave the community an interactive look at its curriculum on Thursday. 

Students set up several booths showing off what they have learned throughout the school year. The academy said the goal was to showcase how medicine is brought to life in the classroom. 

"Students have integrated their medical theme throughout all of their classrooms, so across the curriculum, we're excited," Medical Zone Magnet Site Coordinator Tanisha Charlot said. "This is always a great event that we have. We love to invite our community families out, community partners out."

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School officials say Baton Rouge General helped integrate medical lessons into the classroom. 

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