Students arrested for illegal Tiger Stadium joyrides caught on video

BATON ROUGE - Three LSU students were arrested for allegedly breaking into Tiger Stadium and joyriding on stolen ATV's across the field on two separate occasions.

Earlier this month WBRZ obtained video of one of the joyriding incidents.

>Click here to view the video<

LSU Police say Clayton Fleetwood of New Jersey participated in both break-ins on Jan. 21 and Feb. 8.

According to the arrest report, surveillance cameras caught Fleetwood under the bleachers of Tiger Stadium and caught him illegally riding around the field on one of the stadium's Kawasaki Mule ATV's.

The field has been undergoing renovations since the end of the 2019 football season, and the ATV ride caused roughly $8,000 in damage.

Fleetwood was allegedly joined by a different person during each burglary.

Police say he brought along 18-year-old Thomas English, a fellow Delta Chi fraternity member, for the first illicit excursion. As for the second break-in in February, arrest documents say another LSU student identified as 20-year-old Catherine Nowery joined him. The pair were allegedly seen on video hugging, kissing and drinking what appeared to be alcohol before riding around the field.

Because the filed had not been repaired in time between the two joyrides, police say the stadium did not sustain any more damage.

LSUPD says anonymous callers helped identify the accused intruders, and police used the trio's student ID's to positively identify them.

Fleetwood was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for simple burglary, criminal trespassing, and two counts of unauthorized use of a movable (over $1,000). English is charged with simple burglary and unauthorized use of a movable. Nowery is charged with criminal trespass and unauthorized use of a movable.

Fleetwood, who was arrested Thursday, has since been released on a $10,000 bond. Jail records suggest the other two, arrested Friday, are still being held on bond.