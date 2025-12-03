Latest Weather Blog
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
BATON ROUGE - Student-athletes from around the Baton Rouge area signed National Letters of Intent to play college sports on Wednesday.
East Ascension
Brysten Martinez - LSU Football
University Lab
Lawson Dixon – Southeastern football
Erin Moore – Navy football
Jordan Pinnock – Louisiana–Lafayette football
Sophia Mitchell - Southwest Mississippi CC soccer
Jaris Hamilton – Delgado CC baseball
Brody Mayeux – Mississippi Delta CC baseball
Lane Mixon – Northwestern State baseball
Grant Sunstrom – Louisiana Tech baseball
Catholic High
Blaine Bradford - Ohio State football
Harrison Kidder - Louisiana–Lafayette football
Blaise Thomassie - Stanford football
Lucas Lawrence - Ole Miss baseball
Mills Richardson - Southeastern baseball
St. Joseph's Academy
Gracie Mann - Southeastern beach volleyball
Avery Papania - Southern Miss soccer
Ivy May - Nicholls State soccer
Cameron Raines - Southwestern University (Georgetown, Texas) tennis
Molly Milligan - Emanuel University bowling
Plaquemine
Roderick Bingham - Louisiana–Lafayette football
Brusly
Patrick Gales - Nicholls football
Central
JaMichael Garrett - Ole Miss football
Graham Harris - Northwestern State football
