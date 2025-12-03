Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent

BATON ROUGE - Student-athletes from around the Baton Rouge area signed National Letters of Intent to play college sports on Wednesday. East Ascension Brysten Martinez - LSU Football University Lab Lawson Dixon – Southeastern football Erin Moore – Navy football

Jordan Pinnock – Louisiana–Lafayette football Sophia Mitchell - Southwest Mississippi CC soccer Jaris Hamilton – Delgado CC baseball Brody Mayeux – Mississippi Delta CC baseball Lane Mixon – Northwestern State baseball Grant Sunstrom – Louisiana Tech baseball Catholic High Blaine Bradford - Ohio State football Harrison Kidder - Louisiana–Lafayette football Blaise Thomassie - Stanford football Lucas Lawrence - Ole Miss baseball Mills Richardson - Southeastern baseball St. Joseph's Academy Gracie Mann - Southeastern beach volleyball Avery Papania - Southern Miss soccer Ivy May - Nicholls State soccer Cameron Raines - Southwestern University (Georgetown, Texas) tennis Molly Milligan - Emanuel University bowling Plaquemine Roderick Bingham - Louisiana–Lafayette football Brusly Patrick Gales - Nicholls football Central JaMichael Garrett - Ole Miss football Graham Harris - Northwestern State football