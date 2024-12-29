Student arrested for allegedly making threats at local high school

UPDATE: Police say the male student has been arrested and charged with terrorizing.

The Gonzales Police Department added that no weapon was found on the campus at the time of the student's arrest.

The juvenile has been transported to the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center. No other details were released about the person who allegedly made the threats.

The campus was safe, school officials said, "due to our teachers and students who care about our safety and largely due to the support, cooperation and swift action of the Gonzales Police Department. GPD officers were with us instantly and took necessary measures to assist us with the investigation."

GONZALES - A person accused of making threats at a local high school was removed from campus Friday.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the juvenile who made the threat was removed from East Ascension High School Friday morning. The school has not been locked down and classes are going on as planned Friday afternoon.

Police have not released further details on the juvenile or specifics of the potential threat.

The department says police presence has been increased at all schools in the Gonzales area due to the recent school shooting in Florida.

