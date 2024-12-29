55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Student arrested for allegedly making threats at local high school

6 years 10 months 1 week ago Friday, February 16 2018 Feb 16, 2018 February 16, 2018 12:06 PM February 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Earth

UPDATE: Police say the male student has been arrested and charged with terrorizing. 

The Gonzales Police Department added that no weapon was found on the campus at the time of the student's arrest.

The juvenile has been transported to the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center. No other details were released about the person who allegedly made the threats.

The campus was safe, school officials said, "due to our teachers and students who care about our safety and largely due to the support, cooperation and swift action of the Gonzales Police Department. GPD officers were with us instantly and took necessary measures to assist us with the investigation."

Check back for updates.

*****

GONZALES - A person accused of making threats at a local high school was removed from campus Friday.

Trending News

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the juvenile who made the threat was removed from East Ascension High School Friday morning. The school has not been locked down and classes are going on as planned Friday afternoon.

Police have not released further details on the juvenile or specifics of the potential threat. 

The department says police presence has been increased at all schools in the Gonzales area due to the recent school shooting in Florida.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days