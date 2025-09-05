Strong opinions surround proposed cell tower in Geismar

GEISMAR - Plans to build a 125-foot cell tower will go before the zoning commission for a second time in Ascension Parish. It would practically be in the backyard of two schools: Dutchtown Primary and Dutchtown Middle Schools. Many people living near the proposed location say they want it built elsewhere.

The Ascension Parish Zoning Commission denied it unanimously in August. AT&T is reapplying, and it'll be up for public hearing again in October. The 125-foot tower would be built off of Highway 73 and 74 in Geismar, sandwiched between two schools and a neighborhood. AT&T has a signed lease with the landowner and it has staked out the property.

Chip Leyens of Baker Donelson, who is representing AT&T, says the company looked and spoke to at least five different property owners in the area, and the one it has selected worked best.

Leyens spoke before the Commission at the August 13 meeting, explaining the plans and answering questions. He says that with the increase in data demand through devices people have and what they're using them for, a tower in this area is needed.

"The need for a tower in this particular location is because of data consumption and demands in this particular area," said Leyens.

After listening to several people speaking against the proposal, the Commission unanimously voted to deny AT&T a Conditional Use Permit to construct the tower.

Craig Craft lives a few hundred feet away from the proposed tower site and has loved ones at Dutchtown Middle School. He is one of the people who spoke against the measure at the Commission meeting.

"Everybody I've talked to does not want this tower," said Craft.

He's concerned about several things surrounding the proposed cell tower.

"There are known issues with RF radiation, and you've got primary school kids, kindergarten through eighth grade, who spend all day in this school that is literally underneath that tower," said Craft.

AT&T says there's no connection between adverse health effects from a 125-foot cell tower. Federal Law and FCC regulations generally prohibit local governments from denying cell tower permit applications based on the environmental effects of RF emissions.

While the concern over radiofrequency radiation is debated, Craft is worried about the children who could be around it daily. He also has concerns about what a tower of that size could do to property values in the area and other safety issues about the tower's stability.

AT&T says the tower would be designed in a way that it would bend, not break.

"Even if it did, it wouldn't affect structures on any existing property," said Leyens.

Still, AT&T has identified a 155-foot buffer zone around the proposed structure. While that zone does not include an adjacent street leading to parking at Dutchtown Middle School, it does include part of the school property, including the drop-off and pick-up driveway used by drivers daily, and overlaps with the football practice field.

"This is not an open field," said Craft.

AT&T drew the 155' buffer zone prior to the construction of the drop-off and pick-up driveway. It's not shown on the original application paperwork.

At this time, the Ascension Parish School Board has not taken an official position. This item will go before the October 8, 2025, Zoning Commission at 607 East Worthy Street in Gonzales.

A similar situation is unfolding in Iberville Parish. A lawsuit has been filed challenging the denial of AT&T's application to construct a 275-foot cell tower.