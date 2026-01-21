Strip club helps in arrest of man wanted for attempted kidnapping

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Michael Elliot for aggravated kidnapping, attempted armed robbery and false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon after the help from a strip club manager.



The incident occurred on Apr. 7 around 10 p.m. when the victim and his friend were at the Penthouse Strip Club in the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue.



The victim told officers that he began talking to Elliot, who was sitting next to him by the stage.



Later in the night, the victim noticed that his friend left him at the club stranded.



Elliot offered to bring the victim home and he accepted.



While driving on Bluebonnet Boulevard, Elliot asked where the victim banked. After the victim told Elliot that it was a strange question, Elliot pulled the truck into a parking lot and threatened the victim to tell him where he banked. The victim tried to get out of the truck, but got back in after Elliot pulled up his shirt to show a gun handle.



The victim then told Elliot that he banked at Chase Bank and said there was a location inside the Albertsons on Bluebonnet near Burbank Drive.



Elliot dropped the victim off and told him to go to the ATM and get money. The victim walked in the store and told employees about what was happening. Elliot then walked in the store and argued with the victim.



Shortly after, Elliot returned to his truck and left the area.



Officers went to Albertsons and contacted the manager to get surveillance video where they were able to get still photos of Elliot and his truck.



Officers then went to the Penthouse club and showed the door man the pictures where he told officers that Elliot was “a regular” and would contact police when he came again.



On Apr. 15, officers received a call from the manager of the club and said Elliot was there. The manager sent officers photos of the truck and license plate and those matched with the stills from the video.



Elliot was arrested and the victim identified him after being shown a six-person line-up, according to the EBRSO.



Elliot was charged with aggravated kidnapping, attempted armed robbery and false imprisonment with a weapon.