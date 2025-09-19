Stretch of La. 42 in Galvez closed through early October as crews repair drainage system

GALVEZ — La. 42 will be fully closed between Wirth Evans and Manchac Point roads in Ascension Parish starting Friday.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the closure is happening to allow crews to complete emergency drainage repairs near Galvez Baptist Church.

The closure will be in place until Oct. 6.

Drivers will take the following detours to navigate the La. 42 closure:

Eastbound- La. 42 to La. 44 southbound to La. 933 eastbound before reconnecting to La. 42.

Westbound- La. 42 to La. 933 westbound to La. 44 northbound before reconnecting to La. 42.