Latest Weather Blog
Storms moving through, turning chilly overnight
Tonight and Tomorrow: A line of showers and thunderstorms will track across metro Baton Rouge around 8pm - 9pm tonight, exiting the area after 10pm. One or two storms could be on the strong to severe side. Tomorrow, expect a chilly start in the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s. Highs will only warm into the low 50s Monday afternoon.
Looking Ahead: Another cold front will sweep through the area late Tuesday, into Wednesday bringing a chance for rain primarily Tuesday night. Another re-enforcing shot of chilly air will move in behind the front, and a light freeze will be possible Thursday and Friday morning. Check out the 7-Day Forecast here.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Volunteers with Montrell Jackson Foundation hand out gifts to children in capital...
-
Santa Rosa residents speak out against construction of proposed development
-
BR hospitals on standby in anticipation of Pfizer vaccine's arrival
-
LSU discusses victory against Florida in post-game news conference
-
First doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccines to arrive Monday
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round