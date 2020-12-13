Storms moving through, turning chilly overnight

Tonight and Tomorrow: A line of showers and thunderstorms will track across metro Baton Rouge around 8pm - 9pm tonight, exiting the area after 10pm. One or two storms could be on the strong to severe side. Tomorrow, expect a chilly start in the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s. Highs will only warm into the low 50s Monday afternoon.

Looking Ahead: Another cold front will sweep through the area late Tuesday, into Wednesday bringing a chance for rain primarily Tuesday night. Another re-enforcing shot of chilly air will move in behind the front, and a light freeze will be possible Thursday and Friday morning. Check out the 7-Day Forecast here.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





