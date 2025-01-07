Storage facility still trashed months after targeted by thieves

BATON ROUGE - A Square Space Storage location in Melrose East was broken into multiple times last fall. Every unit has been opened and rummaged through, leaving belongings scattered around the site. It's remained this way for weeks.

The Melrose East Community Association contacted 2 On Your Side hoping to get some more attention focused on cleaning the space they see daily. Jeff LaCour is the association's president and has a business office nearby. He drives past the location several times during the workweek.

"It's just a shame that we have to pass by this tremendous mess every day just to go to work," said LaCour.

Milton Franklin, also part of the Melrose East Community Association says the untidiness of the area is attracting unwanted visitors.

"I pass by here all the time and they're rummaging through this stuff to see if they can find something to use, sell, wear or whatever," said Franklin.

Over the past few weeks, Franklin has made several phone calls to Square Space Storage and spoken to a woman who tells him that someone with the company comes by the facility every day. Since 2 On Your Side was last at the location in November, padlocks and chains have secured the gates to prevent people from entering the storage lockers. Some of the lockers have been closed, others remain open.

The Melrose East Crime Prevention District is looking for volunteers to help clean what they can, but it's tricky because it's private property.

"Unfortunately, we, the people of the community who have nothing to do with this have to come together and get it cleaned," said LaCour. "We have to get it cleaned because we have to be the ones to set a standard for our community."

A person who answered the phone for Square Space Storage told 2 On Your Side they had no comment about the situation.

The City of Baton Rouge says the storage facility has been sent a violation letter for blight and they have a court date next week.