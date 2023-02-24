Stolen tool trailer found nearly emptied following tip to 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - A tool trailer that was stolen from a job site Tuesday morning has been found. A viewer tip called into 2 On Your Side located the abandoned trailer on North 40th Street, not far from where it was taken.

George Schamberger says the trailer is just about emptied, aside from a few odds and ends that didn't appear to be of any use to the thief.

"It had multiples of most DeWalt tools. We're hotel builders, and we need maybe 30 screw guns at a time and all of the accessories that go with it," Schamberger said.

He values what was taken at about $50,000.

Surveillance cameras captured a black SUV pulling the trailer driving north on South Acadian Thruway around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

"They knew what they were doing. There's nothing across the street, and there's a cemetery on the side. There's no one to say, 'We saw a car come in here and drop this trailer off.' They did this being unseen," Schamberger said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department came out to verify the trailer's identity and collected what evidence they could from the scene.

"This is my livelihood. This is basically stealing my business," Schamberger said.

While he's glad to have his trailer back, Schamberger is out a good bit. He hopes he'll be able to recover some of what was lost, but unfortunately learned that the items in the trailer are not covered by his insurance policy.