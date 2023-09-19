Still hospitalized after hit in LSU game, Grambling player spends his birthday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Nearly two weeks after sustaining a life-threatening injury at the LSU-Grambling State football game, Jaquavis Richmond is still recovering in the hospital.

Richmond was all smiles as he entered the room Tuesday afternoon, greeted by a large group of supporters from Grambling and Southern University. Among the crowd were coaches, football players and administrators who all showered the injured linebacker with birthday gifts.

"God has opened so many doors and I'm just truly grateful," Richmond said.

It's a long road to recovery for Richmond, who broke his neck in five places when he collided heads with another player during the game on Sept. 9. Still, he showed the crowd he will be back on his feet soon as he took a few steps with his nurses by his side.

Despite his injury, Richmond is staying positive about the future.

"People been asking me the same thing like 'Bro how are you handling not being able to play football?' It's not about football no more. It's about living. I could've lost my life," Richmond said.

Richmond hopes to attend the Bayou Classic on Nov. 25 and cheer on his team as they face Southern in the biggest rivalry game of the year.