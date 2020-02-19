State troopers investigate fatal multi-vehicle crash in Slidell

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Louisiana State Police say a fatal crash involving several vehicles occurred on U.S. 190 in Slidell and took the life of a 67-year-old woman.

Linda C. Adams of Lacombe passed away after the accident, which occurred on U.S. 190 West near LA 433 (Thompson Road) on Tuesday evening, around 5 p.m.

The crash resulted when a Ford Fusion, driven by 38-year-old Justin Martindale, that was traveling eastbound on U.S. 190, crashed into the car in front of it before drifting onto the other side of the highway and getting into a head-on collision with a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound.

Police say Martindale, his passenger, and everyone in the Hyundai Elantra were taken to an area hospital for injuries that ranged from moderate to severe.

Once at the hospital, Adams, a passenger in the Hyundai, passed away.

The driver of the car that Martindale hit first was uninjured.

Though impairment was not suspected, as per procedure blood samples were collected from Martindale and the driver of the Hyundai.

Martindale was cited for careless operation and police are still investigating the incident.