State trooper injured when car crashed into stopped police vehicle on I-10

PRAIRIEVILLE - A state trooper was injured Saturday morning when a car crashed into his stopped police vehicle at an interstate speed enforcement checkpoint.

State Police say the crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday on I-10 near the Bluff Road overpass in Ascension Parish. The trooper's vehicle was parked in the left shoulder of the interstate while he monitored a speed radar.

Troopers say Dyresha Moshanay Wallace, 28, was driving past when her car entered the shoulder and struck the passenger side of the fully marked police vehicle.

The trooper sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police cited Wallace for careless operation. Wallace and her 16-month-old passenger were properly restrained in the vehicle and were not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

State Police urge citizens to remember Louisiana's "Move Over" law when passing first responders and other officials stopped in the shoulder. When passing a vehicle parked in the shoulder, drivers should "slow down, move over, and pay attention to your surroundings," police said in a Saturday morning release.