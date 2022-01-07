State supreme court rules hospitals can mandate vaccine for employees

Photo: Ochsner Health Shreveport

NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana State Supreme Court ruled Friday that private hospitals can can fire employees who refuse to be vaccinated.

The announcement reversed a decision from an appellate court and reinstated an earlier decision upholding Ochsner Health's mandate after employees filed multiple lawsuits challenging the health system's move to fire them for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The unanimous opinion written by Chief Justice John Weimer said employees had no constitutional ground to challenge the mandate because Ochsner is a "private actor." The court also maintained that the medical consent law only applies to health care providers and their patients and did not extend to employers and their employees.