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One shot at Walmart in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - One person was shot outside of the Port Allen Walmart on Monday evening.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the store along La. Highway 1 at 10 p.m.
Deputies said one person was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
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No more information about the shooting has been released.
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