State school board meeting cut short after maskless parents crowd meeting room

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of maskless people gathered at a state building Wednesday to protest the enforcement of Louisiana's mask mandate in schools.

The crowd was gathered inside the meeting room of Louisiana's Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, where board members gathered around 9 a.m. Wednesday to discuss masking requirements in schools.

Packed house at this morning’s BESE meeting as the hot topic of masks in schools will soon be discussed.



Among the crowd was controversial pastor Tony Spell, who led them in a chant of "no more masks" minutes before members of the board returned from executive session to resume Wednesday's meeting. Spell was arrested last year after he repeatedly refused to obey the state's state-at-home order during the early days of the pandemic by holding services at his church in Central.

Board members voted 8-2 to adjourn the meeting shortly after they returned to the chambers, citing the crowd of people who refused to wear masks despite multiple requests from the board.

Governor John Bel Edwards reimposed Louisiana's mask mandate earlier this month, saying at the time that the requirement also applies to public schools.

This a developing story.