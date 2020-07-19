State reports new coronavirus cases after taking Saturday off

Data released Sunday is made up of information from Saturday and Sunday. The state will no longer update virus information on Saturdays.

SUNDAY: Louisiana reported a total of 91,706 cases in the state since March; About 3,100 new cases for the weekend. Hospitalizations went up by 56 to 1,469. Of those patients, 177 are on ventilators. Thirty-four deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana to 3,433. 1,069,304 tests have been completed thus far.

COMPARED TO FRIDAY: Louisiana reported 2,179 new cases for a total of 88,590. The state also reported a total of 3,399.

Hospitalizations went up by 12 to 1,413. The number of patients on ventilators went down by one to 161.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Sunday (7/19):

Ascension: 1,896 cases / 64 deaths

Assumption: 449 cases / 17 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 8,366 cases / 288 deaths

East Feliciana: 396 cases / 34 deaths

Iberville: 910 cases / 43 deaths

Livingston: 1,892 cases / 42 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 499 cases / 28 deaths

St. Helena: 164 cases / 1 death

St. James: 510 cases / 30 deaths

Tangipahoa: 2,300 cases / 47 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 467 cases / 32 deaths

West Feliciana: 283 cases / 14 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

