State reports new coronavirus cases after taking Saturday off
Data released Sunday is made up of information from Saturday and Sunday. The state will no longer update virus information on Saturdays.
SUNDAY: Louisiana reported a total of 91,706 cases in the state since March; About 3,100 new cases for the weekend. Hospitalizations went up by 56 to 1,469. Of those patients, 177 are on ventilators. Thirty-four deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana to 3,433. 1,069,304 tests have been completed thus far.
COMPARED TO FRIDAY: Louisiana reported 2,179 new cases for a total of 88,590. The state also reported a total of 3,399.
Hospitalizations went up by 12 to 1,413. The number of patients on ventilators went down by one to 161.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Sunday (7/19):
Ascension: 1,896 cases / 64 deaths
Assumption: 449 cases / 17 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 8,366 cases / 288 deaths
East Feliciana: 396 cases / 34 deaths
Iberville: 910 cases / 43 deaths
Livingston: 1,892 cases / 42 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 499 cases / 28 deaths
St. Helena: 164 cases / 1 death
St. James: 510 cases / 30 deaths
Tangipahoa: 2,300 cases / 47 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 467 cases / 32 deaths
West Feliciana: 283 cases / 14 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
