State releasing LSU national championship license plate

1 hour 33 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, February 05 2021 Feb 5, 2021 February 05, 2021 5:39 PM February 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo via Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles

BATON ROUGE - Starting next week, Tiger fans will be able to take a piece of LSU history with them everywhere they drive.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles announced Friday it will release a specialty plate commemorating LSU Football's undefeated 2019 season and national title. The plates officially go on sale Feb. 8.

Anyone interested in buying one can can go about that via the OMV's web page or at select offices and some Public Tag Agent locations throughout the state. Those locations include field offices in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Livingston, Monroe, Shreveport, Slidell, and Thibodaux.

