State regulators weigh in on Entergy, Meta deal promising to save rate payers billions

LOUISIANA — A newly-proposed deal between Entergy Louisiana and Meta promises to save ratepayers $2.65 billion while expanding power infrastructure for the growing AI data center in Northeast Louisiana.

The proposal calls for an additional four gas-fired power plants, more than double the three currently approved for the Richland Parish facility.

The deal spans 20 years. This is five more years than the current deal.

Louisiana Public Service Commissioners Jean-Paul Coussan and Davante Lewis said they're combing through the 1,200-page deal on Thursday, March 26.

Public Service Commissioner Jean-Paul Coussan said the project would be a major economic driver for the state if approved.

"Deals like this don't come every day. It's transformational as far as jobs. It's transformational as far as keeping our kids and grandkids in the state," Coussan said.

Commissioner Lewis said the savings are expected to come partially from Meta paying Entergy's hurricane-related costs that customers typically pay now, and from Meta donating to Entergy's emergency assistance programs.

Commissioner Lewis, who voted against the original three-plant deal, said he remains concerned that some costs may fall on customers despite promises from the companies.

"We know with inflation, costs are going up. What are those costs going to be for ratepayers? Will we see these costs if they don't renew their contract after 20 years? What is the risk factor that's put on the Louisiana people?" Lewis said.

Lewis said he plans to press both companies before the deal goes up for a vote about long-term environmental and financial concerns.

"I will do what I did in the first Meta deal, which is vigorously review every deal, ask every question, review every detail, and ensure the people of Louisiana are protected," Lewis said.

Coussan said he also wants to make sure rates do not go up because of this deal.

"We're going to work on behalf of the people of Louisiana to ensure that ratepayers are protected. Meta has already signed on to the President's pledge for ratepayer protection," Coussan said.

Entergy officials told WBRZ no one was available to answer questions about the deal until Monday, March 30.

President and CEO of Entergy Louisiana, Phillip May, released the following statement:

"This agreement reflects what’s possible when strong partners align around long-term growth and value. Working with our customers, regulators and state leaders, we are making targeted investments that strengthen reliability, support economic development and deliver meaningful benefits to customers — all while keeping energy rates affordable, which aligns perfectly with Meta’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge and Entergy’s Fair Share Plus pledge."

Public hearings for the proposal have not been scheduled at this time. Commissioner Lewis said a final vote on the deal will likely come by December 2026.