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One person in critical condition after shooting on St. Gerard Avenue

1 hour 32 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2026 Mar 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 8:23 PM March 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on St. Gerard Avenue, officials confirmed to WBRZ.

Officials received the call around 7:30 p.m., with one person taken to the hospital.

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The Baton Rouge Police Department is on scene. No other information was immediately available.

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