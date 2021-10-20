82°
State program to help homeowners struggling with insurance disputes after Ida
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners fighting with insurance companies over Hurricane Ida damage claims can now seek help from the state.
The Louisiana Department of Insurance announced a new mediation program Monday that will be available to policyholders and be able to help with residential insurance claims of up to $50,000.
You can read more details on the program here.
Find more storm resources here.
