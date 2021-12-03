State Police seize over $6 million worth of illegal narcotics in last 30 days

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A December 1 routine traffic stop in St. Tammany Parish led to a discovery of illegal drugs and the arrest of a 47-year-old man from Texas.

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), Ricardo Guevara was taken into custody after 18 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine was discovered in his possession.

Police say the street value of this amount of methamphetamine is estimated at $2.2 million.

Guevara was booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail.

This arrest is one in a series of cases involving illegal drugs.

According to LSP, in the last 30 days, patrol Troopers from all over the state have seized over $6 million in illegal narcotics during numerous traffic stops.

Troopers seized approximately 37.5 kilograms of methamphetamine worth an estimated $4.6 million, 3.5 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $105k, 577 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $1.6 million, along with a variety of other illegal narcotics on our highways.

State Police says it will continue to protect Louisiana's communities by providing proactive drug-related enforcement and cooperative efforts with local and federal law enforcement agencies.

Troopers remain determined to target local and multi-state drug trafficking organizations.