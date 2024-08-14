80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
State police searching for missing 2-year-old from St. Martinville

22 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, August 14 2024 Aug 14, 2024 August 14, 2024 6:05 AM August 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. MARTINVILLE - State police issued a level two endangered/missing child advisory after a young boy's non-custodial mother picked him up from daycare. 

Police said Kaizor Lewis, 2, was last seen at his daycare around 4:30 p.m. leaving with his mother, Meshaya Johnson. Johnson is believed to be taking him to a residence in Houston. 

Anyone with information on the two's whereabouts should call state police at (337) 394-3001 or call 911. 

