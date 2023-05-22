State Police say 'witness' sent gruesome photos to driver after hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police are accusing a Baton Rouge man of hit-and-run driving and obstruction of justice, saying that after a car he was riding in struck a man on Siegen Lane and severed an arm, he and two others misled troopers investigating the crash.

One person videotaped the man screaming in agony and sent it to the car's driver after he left the scene, an arrest affidavit says.

Marcus DePriest McNair Jr., 23, faces accusations of being a principal to hit-and-run driving with a serious injury, obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy, all felonies. The crash occurred last June and State Police obtained an arrest warrant in December.

Jail records show McNair was booked Sunday. The reason for the delay was not immediately known. The driver was listed in jail records Monday, but details of any charges against him were not immediately available.

Court records say McNair was traveling with two others, including a woman who held herself out to be a bystander. According to an affidavit seeking McNair's arrest, police found the car involved and its driver told police that he had stopped following the crash but was told by the woman that he could leave and that she would call him if investigators wanted to talk to him.

The trooper investigating the crash said he later discovered the purported witness was texting the driver gruesome photos and a video from the crash site.

A check of the driver's phone revealed "he had received numerous text messages. ... He opened these messages which showed several pictures from the scene, the pedestrian's severed arm and included a short video of the pedestrian lying on the ground screaming prior to first responder's arrival," the affidavit said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether charges were pending against the driver or the woman. McNair was accused of not providing clear information to 911 operators when he called from the scene.

"He made no attempt to identify himself as being in Vehicle 1 at the time of the crash," the affidavit said.