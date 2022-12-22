State Police: Man killed in head-on crash on Ascension highway Thursday afternoon

GEISMAR - A man was killed Thursday afternoon when he crashed head-on into another vehicle in Ascension Parish.

According to State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on LA 928 east of LA 74 in Geismar. It claimed the life of 62-year-old Michael Head.

Troopers say Head was headed westbound on LA 928 when his SUV crossed the center line and crashed head-on into another SUV driving east in the opposite lane.

Head was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he died at the scene, according to police. The other driver was properly restrained and taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

A toxicology sample was taken from both drivers as part of an ongoing investigation.