State Police: Man arrested for third time after allegedly deceiving 'nannies' into changing his diapers

LAFAYETTE — A man accused of pretending to be a person with special needs has been arrested on human trafficking charges after allegedly deceiving caretakers into changing his diapers, Louisiana State Police said.

Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit arrested 35-year-old Rutledge Deas IV on Thursday for the third time following a human trafficking investigation.

According to state police, Deas allegedly claimed to be seeking a nanny to care for a person with special needs. After connecting with a nanny, they were sent to a residence in Lafayette, where Deas allegedly portrayed himself as having special needs.

Troopers said that Deas claimed to require the nanny to perform tasks associated with infant and toddler care, including diaper changes.

Deas was arrested on one count of human trafficking and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He was previously arrested on the same charge in 2019 and in 2021, where he also pretended to be a person with special needs requiring a nanny.

The investigation remains ongoing.