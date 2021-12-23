Metairie man caught deceiving babysitters into changing his diapers arrested for second time

2020 mugshot for Rutledge Deas IV

JEFFERSON PARISH - A man was arrested for the second time for posing as a person with special needs and paying caretakers to change his diapers.

State Police said 31-year-old Rutledge Deas IV was arrested Thursday at his Metairie home after he solicited someone for "alternative therapy." Troopers said Deas texted the victim, offering to pay them to change his diapers.

Along with this, law enforcement said Deas attempted to have the victim recruit other babysitters to care for him while posing as a person with special needs.

Deas was charged with one count of human trafficking and one count of attempted human trafficking.

In 2019, Deas was arrested for "hiring babysitters who he would pay to change his diaper and treat him like a child," according to State Police.

Deas plead guilty to four counts of human trafficking in that investigation in December 2020 and was placed on probation.

Troopers believe there is a possibility of additional victims. Anyone suspected of being a victim of Deas is urged to contact (504) 310-7000.